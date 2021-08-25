Wedbush Boosts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $250.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.63.

AAP opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $379,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113,885.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

