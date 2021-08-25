Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stella-Jones (SJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stella-Jones (TSE: SJ):

8/18/2021 – Stella-Jones had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Stella-Jones was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$56.00.

8/4/2021 – Stella-Jones was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Stella-Jones was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00.

8/3/2021 – Stella-Jones had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$52.00.

TSE:SJ opened at C$43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.16. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 1-year low of C$41.89 and a 1-year high of C$54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

