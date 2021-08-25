Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cardinal Health (CAH)

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2021 – Cardinal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Cardinal Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Cardinal Health was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

8/6/2021 – Cardinal Health was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/5/2021 – Cardinal Health was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/5/2021 – Cardinal Health was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00.

7/13/2021 – Cardinal Health was given a new $57.44 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.91. 26,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

