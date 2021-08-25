Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Motorola Solutions (MSI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI):

8/9/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $239.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $301.00 to $307.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $222.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Northcoast Research from $215.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/6/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $241.33. The stock had a trading volume of 873,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,545. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.81 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,314,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,500,000 after buying an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,835,000 after acquiring an additional 75,848 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,885,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

