Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) in the last few weeks:
- 8/9/2021 – Sandstorm Gold was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.40 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.75 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Sandstorm Gold was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$12.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.35. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $14.75 price target on the stock.
- 6/28/2021 – Sandstorm Gold was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.
Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,084. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.05.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 678,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 813,840 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,214,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 57,354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,548 shares during the period. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Featured Article: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.