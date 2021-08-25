Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2021 – Sandstorm Gold was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.40 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.75 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Sandstorm Gold was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$12.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $12.35. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Sandstorm Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $14.75 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Sandstorm Gold was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,084. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Sandstorm Gold Ltd alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 678,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 813,840 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,214,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 57,354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,548 shares during the period. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.