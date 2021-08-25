Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

8/19/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

7/26/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $84.48 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

7/19/2021 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 592,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,640. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $24,732,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

