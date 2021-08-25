Wells Fargo & Company Raises Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $215.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.59.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.