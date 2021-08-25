Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

