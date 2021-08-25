WeOwn (CHX) Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. WeOwn has a market cap of $1.14 million and $128,381.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00054370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.22 or 0.00785272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00101607 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

