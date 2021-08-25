WePower (WPR) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, WePower has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One WePower coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. WePower has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $50,516.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.24 or 0.00777104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00099382 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

