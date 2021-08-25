Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,773 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 958,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 96,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,141,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,535,000 after acquiring an additional 142,726 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 783,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.