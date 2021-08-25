Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,457. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

