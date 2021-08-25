Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 710,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,474,457 shares.The stock last traded at $66.55 and had previously closed at $60.76.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Get Western Digital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.