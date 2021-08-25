WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth about $69,936,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth about $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,027,000 after buying an additional 1,069,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after buying an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.92.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

