WHALE (WHALE) Price Reaches $19.44

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, WHALE has traded 70% higher against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $19.44 or 0.00039763 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $121.94 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00129164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00156818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,784.63 or 0.99768742 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.95 or 0.01024494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.14 or 0.06573188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

