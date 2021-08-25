Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.92

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 174497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.