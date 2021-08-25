Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FREE. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.11 million, a P/E ratio of 174.43 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $1,760,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 12.6% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 699,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 78,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 48.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $238,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

