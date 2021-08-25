Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,963 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.78. 228,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.