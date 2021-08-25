Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,806 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in Danaher by 17.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $503,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher by 18.4% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 115,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,387. The stock has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $323.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.