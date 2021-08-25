Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,038 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 86.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 497,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after acquiring an additional 231,149 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

ZTS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,768. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $208.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,379. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.