Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

MAR traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $137.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,956. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.37 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.