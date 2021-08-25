Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,505 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,282. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59.

