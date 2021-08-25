Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,203 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $76.41. 7,716,139 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

