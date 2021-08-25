Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $45,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.69. 33,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,315. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $81.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

