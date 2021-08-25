Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.09. 283,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,941. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $458.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

