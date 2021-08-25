Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,204 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 266,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,875. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $55.02.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

