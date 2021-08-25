Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 1,399 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after purchasing an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

Shares of LH stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $304.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.