Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 1,933 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,944,938. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.