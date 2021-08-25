Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 22,259 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,337,000 after buying an additional 423,244 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 384,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 98,289 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 805,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 296,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.82. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

