Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 3,300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $178.06. 147,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,378,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.82. The company has a market cap of $323.56 billion, a PE ratio of 292.57, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

