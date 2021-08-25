Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 3,698 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after buying an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after purchasing an additional 605,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,590,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,855,000 after purchasing an additional 89,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.14. The stock had a trading volume of 167,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,124. The company has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

