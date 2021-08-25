Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 4,461 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,584 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 391,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after buying an additional 267,586 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,122 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.33. The company had a trading volume of 208,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,802. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

