Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $115.32. The stock had a trading volume of 128,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,694. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $79.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

