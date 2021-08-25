Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,766,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,631 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $163.54. 160,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,368. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

