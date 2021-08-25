Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 414.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $484.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $476.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

