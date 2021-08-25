Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $12.24 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,520 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,431,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 332,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 288,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,239. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.