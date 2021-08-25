Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,294 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after buying an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,980 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Cowen raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

UBER stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. 1,313,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,213,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

