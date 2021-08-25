Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $9.76 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,662 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $653.72. 24,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,593. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $660.00. The company has a market cap of $311.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $609.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

