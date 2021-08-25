Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,432 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 2.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 146,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 103,822 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,075,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 100,573 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 618,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 70,133 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58,757 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,935. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98.

