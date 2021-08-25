Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

