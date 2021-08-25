Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,508 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,421,000 after acquiring an additional 101,875 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,234. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

