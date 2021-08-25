Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,884 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $44,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $224.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,010. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.84.

