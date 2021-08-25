Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 144,701 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 177.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,834. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $56.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.14.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

