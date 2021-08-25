Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,683 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $111.75. 151,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,935. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

