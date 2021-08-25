Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,144 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after buying an additional 2,828,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,734,000 after buying an additional 450,499 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,683,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after buying an additional 615,324 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,807,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after buying an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,117. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.