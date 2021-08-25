Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 4.2% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Norfolk Southern worth $107,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.83. 22,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,564. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

