Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 117,070 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,070 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,002,000. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.51. 784,792 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.