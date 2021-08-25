Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 5,970 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,516,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,077,000 after acquiring an additional 357,360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 326,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 734.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 311,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,615,000.

Shares of BSCL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

