Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,496. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

