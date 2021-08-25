Wilder World Price Reaches $1.67 (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 27.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. Wilder World has a total market cap of $113.56 million and $6.55 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00003410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 95% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00054131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.94 or 0.00780864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00101740 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,072,884 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.